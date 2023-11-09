Will Nikita Alexandrov Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 9?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the St. Louis Blues and the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Nikita Alexandrov a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Nikita Alexandrov score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Alexandrov 2022-23 stats and insights
- In three of 28 games last season, Alexandrov scored -- but just one goal each time.
- Alexandrov produced no points on the power play last season.
- He posted a 10.7% shooting percentage, taking 0.8 shots per game.
Coyotes 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Coyotes gave up 295 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 24th in NHL action.
- The Coyotes earned four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 25.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Blues vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
