Will Nick Leddy Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 9?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the St. Louis Blues and the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Nick Leddy a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Nick Leddy score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Leddy stats and insights
- In one of 11 games this season, Leddy scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game versus the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Leddy has zero points on the power play.
- Leddy averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 35 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Blues vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
