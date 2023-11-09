The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) and the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) hit the court at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+. The game has no line set.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nebraska vs. Florida A&M Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nebraska Betting Records & Stats

Nebraska put together a 12-17-0 ATS record last year.

Nebraska (12-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 41.4% of the time, 10.8% less often than Florida A&M (12-10-0) last season.

Nebraska vs. Florida A&M Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nebraska 68.0 126.6 69.9 139.9 138.2 Florida A&M 58.6 126.6 70.0 139.9 130.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Nebraska Insights & Trends

Last year, the 68.0 points per game the Cornhuskers put up were only 2.0 fewer points than the Rattlers allowed (70.0).

Nebraska had a 7-4 record against the spread and a 12-1 record overall last season when scoring more than 70.0 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Nebraska vs. Florida A&M Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nebraska 12-17-0 14-15-0 Florida A&M 12-10-0 7-16-0

Nebraska vs. Florida A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nebraska Florida A&M 11-4 Home Record 4-7 4-8 Away Record 3-15 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.1 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.7 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.