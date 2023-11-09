The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) square off against the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on B1G+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Nebraska vs. Florida A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nebraska vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Nebraska vs. Florida A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Nebraska vs. Florida A&M Betting Trends (2022-23)

Nebraska covered 12 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

The Cornhuskers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 29 times last season.

Florida A&M put together a 12-10-0 ATS record last season.

A total of seven of the Rattlers' games last year hit the over.

Nebraska Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Nebraska is 82nd in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 76th, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Nebraska winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

