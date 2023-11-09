Nebraska vs. Florida A&M: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) square off against the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on B1G+.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Nebraska vs. Florida A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nebraska vs. Florida A&M Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Nebraska vs. Florida A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nebraska Moneyline
|Florida A&M Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nebraska (-25.5)
|140.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Nebraska (-25.5)
|140.5
|-
|-
Nebraska vs. Florida A&M Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Nebraska covered 12 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Cornhuskers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 29 times last season.
- Florida A&M put together a 12-10-0 ATS record last season.
- A total of seven of the Rattlers' games last year hit the over.
Nebraska Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Nebraska is 82nd in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 76th, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Nebraska winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
