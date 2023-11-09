The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) take on the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nebraska vs. Florida A&M Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
  • TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Nebraska Stats Insights

  • The Cornhuskers made 45.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Rattlers allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
  • In games Nebraska shot higher than 44.2% from the field, it went 13-5 overall.
  • The Cornhuskers were the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Rattlers finished 294th.
  • Last year, the 68.0 points per game the Cornhuskers recorded were just 2.0 fewer points than the Rattlers allowed (70.0).
  • Nebraska went 12-1 last season when scoring more than 70.0 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Nebraska fared better in home games last year, scoring 70.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game when playing on the road.
  • In home games, the Cornhuskers gave up 9.5 fewer points per game (65.7) than in away games (75.2).
  • Nebraska sunk 7.0 three-pointers per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged in away games (6.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.2% when playing at home and 33.9% in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Lindenwood W 84-52 Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/9/2023 Florida A&M - Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/13/2023 Rider - Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/15/2023 Stony Brook - Pinnacle Bank Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.