The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) take on the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on B1G+.

Nebraska vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Nebraska Stats Insights

The Cornhuskers made 45.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Rattlers allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

In games Nebraska shot higher than 44.2% from the field, it went 13-5 overall.

The Cornhuskers were the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Rattlers finished 294th.

Last year, the 68.0 points per game the Cornhuskers recorded were just 2.0 fewer points than the Rattlers allowed (70.0).

Nebraska went 12-1 last season when scoring more than 70.0 points.

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Nebraska fared better in home games last year, scoring 70.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game when playing on the road.

In home games, the Cornhuskers gave up 9.5 fewer points per game (65.7) than in away games (75.2).

Nebraska sunk 7.0 three-pointers per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged in away games (6.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.2% when playing at home and 33.9% in road games.

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule