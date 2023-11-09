How to Watch Nebraska vs. Florida A&M on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) take on the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on B1G+.
Nebraska vs. Florida A&M Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: B1G+
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Nebraska Stats Insights
- The Cornhuskers made 45.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Rattlers allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- In games Nebraska shot higher than 44.2% from the field, it went 13-5 overall.
- The Cornhuskers were the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Rattlers finished 294th.
- Last year, the 68.0 points per game the Cornhuskers recorded were just 2.0 fewer points than the Rattlers allowed (70.0).
- Nebraska went 12-1 last season when scoring more than 70.0 points.
Nebraska Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Nebraska fared better in home games last year, scoring 70.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game when playing on the road.
- In home games, the Cornhuskers gave up 9.5 fewer points per game (65.7) than in away games (75.2).
- Nebraska sunk 7.0 three-pointers per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged in away games (6.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33.2% when playing at home and 33.9% in road games.
Nebraska Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Lindenwood
|W 84-52
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/9/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/13/2023
|Rider
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/15/2023
|Stony Brook
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
