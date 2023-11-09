The Minnesota Wild, including Matthew Boldy, will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Rangers. Thinking about a bet on Boldy in the Wild-Rangers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Matthew Boldy vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Boldy Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Boldy has averaged 7:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Boldy has a goal in one of his five games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Boldy has a point in all five games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Boldy has posted an assist in a game four times this season in five games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Boldy hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Boldy has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Boldy Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 26 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 5 Games 3 6 Points 3 1 Goals 2 5 Assists 1

