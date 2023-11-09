For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the St. Louis Blues and the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Marco Scandella a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Marco Scandella score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Scandella stats and insights

Scandella is yet to score through 11 games this season.

In one game versus the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Scandella has no points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes are allowing 35 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

