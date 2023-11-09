Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild will face the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Madison Square Garden. If you'd like to wager on Kaprizov's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Kaprizov has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 21:54 on the ice per game.

Kaprizov has a goal in four games this year through 12 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kaprizov has recorded a point in a game eight times this year over 12 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Kaprizov has an assist in five of 12 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Kaprizov's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 37% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Kaprizov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 26 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 12 Games 3 12 Points 3 4 Goals 1 8 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.