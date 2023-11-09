How to Watch the Blues vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Blues (5-5-1) will host the Arizona Coyotes (6-5-1) on Thursday, with the Blues coming off a defeat and the Coyotes off a victory.
The Coyotes' matchup with the Blues can be watched on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS, so tune in to take in the action.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blues vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/19/2023
|Blues
|Coyotes
|6-2 ARI
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have given up 32 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking eighth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Blues' 26 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 29th in the league.
- Defensively, the Blues have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|11
|5
|5
|10
|11
|9
|54%
|Jordan Kyrou
|11
|2
|4
|6
|5
|9
|40%
|Kasperi Kapanen
|11
|2
|4
|6
|2
|6
|40%
|Kevin Hayes
|11
|2
|3
|5
|3
|8
|56.1%
|Brayden Schenn
|11
|2
|3
|5
|10
|9
|49.6%
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes give up 2.9 goals per game (35 in total), 13th in the NHL.
- With 39 goals (3.2 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 13th-ranked offense.
- Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that time.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nick Schmaltz
|12
|4
|8
|12
|8
|8
|58.6%
|Clayton Keller
|12
|5
|6
|11
|9
|11
|57.1%
|Matias Maccelli
|12
|2
|8
|10
|9
|4
|-
|Sean Durzi
|12
|4
|4
|8
|7
|2
|-
|Nick Bjugstad
|12
|2
|6
|8
|1
|2
|53.7%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.