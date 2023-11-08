The Denver Nuggets (7-1) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (6-2) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA

ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Warriors 109

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 3.5)

Nuggets (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-6.4)

Nuggets (-6.4) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.8

The Nuggets (5-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 62.5% of the time, 12.5% more often than the Warriors (4-4-0) this season.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Denver (5-2) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (71.4%) than Golden State (2-0) does as the underdog (100%).

Both Denver and Golden State games have gone over the total 37.5% of the time this year.

The Nuggets have an .875 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-1) this season while the Warriors have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-1).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets own a top-five defense this year, ranking fourth-best in the league with 106.1 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank 10th with 117 points scored per contest.

Denver ranks third-best in the NBA by allowing just 41 rebounds per game. It ranks 13th in the league by grabbing 45.1 boards per contest.

With 30.8 assists per game, the Nuggets rank second-best in the league in the category.

Denver ranks seventh in the NBA at 13.1 turnovers per game, but it is forcing 13 turnovers per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.

This year, the Nuggets are making 12.3 treys per game (15th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.1% (12th-ranked) from three-point land.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.