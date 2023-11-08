The Denver Nuggets (7-1) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (6-2) on November 8, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 51.5% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Warriors allow to opponents.

Denver is 7-0 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank ninth.

The 117 points per game the Nuggets score are 6.6 more points than the Warriors allow (110.4).

When Denver totals more than 110.4 points, it is 5-0.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, the Nuggets averaged 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they did on the road (112.2).

Denver gave up 109.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 115.3 in away games.

The Nuggets made 12.4 treys per game with a 39% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they averaged away from home (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries