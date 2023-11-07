Wild vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Wild (4-5-2) will aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they face the New York Islanders (5-2-3) on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN.
Wild vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Islanders (-135)
|Wild (+110)
|6
|Islanders (-1.5)
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have been an underdog four times this season, and failed to win any of those games.
- Minnesota has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer twice this season. They lost both games.
- The implied probability of a win by the Wild, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.
- Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in nine of 11 games this season.
Wild vs Islanders Additional Info
Wild vs. Islanders Rankings
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|27 (28th)
|Goals
|39 (9th)
|27 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|46 (30th)
|4 (26th)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (20th)
|7 (13th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (26th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- The Wild have scored the ninth-most goals (39 goals, 3.6 per game) in the league.
- The Wild have allowed 4.2 goals per game, 46 total, which ranks 30th among league teams.
- Their 25th-ranked goal differential is -7.
