When the New York Islanders play the Minnesota Wild at UBS Arena on Tuesday (the puck drops at 7:30 PM ET), Noah Dobson and Mats Zuccarello should be among the best players to keep an eye on.

Wild vs. Islanders Game Information

Wild Players to Watch

Zuccarello has recorded three goals (0.3 per game) and dished out nine assists (0.8 per game), averaging 2.7 shots per game and shooting 10%. This places him among the leaders for Minnesota with 12 total points (1.1 per game).

Joel Eriksson Ek has made a major impact for Minnesota this season with 11 points (six goals and five assists).

This season, Kirill Kaprizov has three goals and eight assists, for a season point total of 11.

In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury has a record of 2-2-1 in five games this season, conceding 14 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 117 saves and an .893 save percentage, 48th in the league.

Islanders Players to Watch

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Dobson, with 10 points (four goals, six assists) and an average ice time of 25:03 per game.

Bo Horvat has chipped in with nine points (four goals, five assists).

Mathew Barzal's total of eight points is via two goals and six assists.

Semyon Varlamov's record is 2-1-0. He has conceded three goals (one goals against average) and racked up 106 saves with a .972% save percentage (first in league).

Wild vs. Islanders Stat Comparison

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 23rd 2.7 Goals Scored 3.55 9th 6th 2.7 Goals Allowed 4.18 31st 17th 30.9 Shots 31.5 14th 31st 36 Shots Allowed 33.3 26th 22nd 14.29% Power Play % 14.29% 22nd 13th 80% Penalty Kill % 64.71% 32nd

