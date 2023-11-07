As they gear up to square off against the New York Islanders (5-2-3) on Tuesday, November 7 at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild (4-5-2) have six players currently listed on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sam Hentges LW Out Undisclosed Jared Spurgeon D Out Upper Body Alex Goligoski D Out Lower Body Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed Frederick Gaudreau C Questionable Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adam Pelech D Questionable Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Elmont, New York

Elmont, New York Arena: UBS Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild Season Insights

The Wild's 39 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them eighth in the league.

Minnesota's total of 46 goals given up (4.2 per game) ranks 31st in the league.

They have the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.

Islanders Season Insights

New York's 27 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 26th in the NHL.

Their goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wild vs. Islanders Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Islanders (-130) Wild (+105) 5.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.