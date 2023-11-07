For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the St. Louis Blues and the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Nick Leddy a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Nick Leddy score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Leddy stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Leddy scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.

Leddy has zero points on the power play.

Leddy's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are conceding 38 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

