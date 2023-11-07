The Minnesota Wild, Marcus Johansson included, will play the New York Islanders on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Johansson against the Islanders, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marcus Johansson vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johansson Season Stats Insights

Johansson's plus-minus this season, in 17:41 per game on the ice, is +2.

Johansson has a goal in one of his 11 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Johansson has recorded a point in a game six times this season out of 11 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Johansson has an assist in six of 11 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Johansson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Johansson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johansson Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 11 Games 2 7 Points 1 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.