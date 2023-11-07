The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest against the New York Islanders is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Marcus Foligno score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Marcus Foligno score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

  • In two of 11 games this season, Foligno has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.
  • Foligno has zero points on the power play.
  • Foligno averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have given up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 21.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

