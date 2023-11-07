Should you bet on Joel Eriksson Ek to light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild and the New York Islanders go head to head on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

In five of 11 games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

He has three goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Eriksson Ek's shooting percentage is 16.2%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 21.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

