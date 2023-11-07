In the upcoming tilt versus the New York Islanders, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Dakota Mermis to find the back of the net for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dakota Mermis score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mermis stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Mermis has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

Mermis has no points on the power play.

Mermis' shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 21.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.