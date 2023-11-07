Tuesday's game that pits the Creighton Bluejays (0-0) versus the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-0) at CHI Health Center Omaha should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-52 in favor of Creighton, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 7.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Creighton vs. Florida A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Creighton vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 84, Florida A&M 52

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Florida A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-32.0)

Creighton (-32.0) Computer Predicted Total: 137.0

Creighton Performance Insights

Creighton was 64th in the nation in points scored (76.4 per game) and 123rd in points allowed (68.4) last season.

Last season, the Bluejays were 41st in college basketball in rebounds (34.6 per game) and 148th in rebounds conceded (30.7).

At 15.7 assists per game, Creighton was 24th-best in college basketball last season.

The Bluejays made 8.6 3-pointers per game and shot 35.4% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 53rd and 102nd, respectively, in the country.

Creighton was 51st in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.2 per game) and 169th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.6%) last season.

The Bluejays attempted 41.7% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 31.5% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they took 58.3% of their shots, with 68.5% of their makes coming from there.

