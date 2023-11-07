Tuesday's game at CHI Health Center Omaha has the Creighton Bluejays (0-0) matching up with the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET (on November 7). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 84-52 victory as our model heavily favors Creighton.

Based on our computer prediction, Florida A&M is projected to cover the point spread (35.5) versus Creighton. The two teams are expected to fall short of the 138.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Creighton vs. Florida A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

CHI Health Center Omaha Line: Creighton -35.5

Creighton -35.5 Point Total: 138.5

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Creighton vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 84, Florida A&M 52

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Florida A&M

Pick ATS: Florida A&M (+35.5)



Florida A&M (+35.5) Pick OU: Under (138.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Creighton Performance Insights

At 76.4 points scored per game and 68.4 points allowed last season, Creighton was 64th in the nation on offense and 123rd defensively.

The Bluejays grabbed 34.6 rebounds per game and gave up 30.7 boards last season, ranking 41st and 148th, respectively, in the nation.

Creighton was 24th-best in the nation in assists (15.7 per game) last year.

Last season, the Bluejays were 53rd in the country in 3-point makes (8.6 per game) and 102nd in 3-point percentage (35.4%).

Creighton gave up 6.2 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.6% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 51st and 169th, respectively, in college basketball.

Creighton took 58.3% of its shots from inside the arc, and 41.7% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 68.5% of Creighton's baskets were 2-pointers, and 31.5% were 3-pointers.

Florida A&M Performance Insights

While Florida A&M ranked in the bottom 25 in college basketball in points per game last season with 58.6 (-2-worst), it ranked 174th in college basketball with 70 points surrendered per contest.

With 29.7 rebounds per game, the Rattlers ranked 294th in the country. They gave up 32.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 294th in college basketball.

When it comes to assists, Florida A&M dished out only 9.7 per contest (second-worst in college basketball).

While the Rattlers were in the bottom 25 in the nation in turnovers per game with 15 (ninth-worst), they ranked 195th in college basketball with 11.7 forced turnovers per contest.

The Rattlers made 5.8 treys per game (324th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while putting up a 31.3% three-point percentage (323rd-ranked).

With 6.2 treys conceded per game, Florida A&M was 51st in college basketball. It ceded a 33.3% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 144th in college basketball.

Last season Florida A&M took 65.3% two-pointers, accounting for 71.9% of the team's buckets. It shot 34.7% threes (28.1% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.