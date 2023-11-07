Tuesday's contest that pits the Creighton Bluejays (0-0) against the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-0) at CHI Health Center Omaha should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-52 in favor of Creighton, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 7.

Creighton vs. Florida A&M Game Info & Odds

Creighton vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 84, Florida A&M 52

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Florida A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-32.0)

Creighton (-32.0) Computer Predicted Total: 137.0

Creighton Performance Insights

Creighton put up 76.4 points per game and allowed 68.4 last year, ranking them 64th in the country on offense and 123rd on defense.

The Bluejays were 41st in college basketball in rebounds per game (34.6) and 148th in rebounds allowed (30.7) last season.

Last season Creighton was 24th-best in the country in assists with 15.7 per game.

The Bluejays were 53rd in the nation in 3-pointers made (8.6 per game) and 102nd in 3-point percentage (35.4%) last season.

Creighton gave up 6.2 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.6% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 51st and 169th, respectively, in the country.

The Bluejays took 41.7% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last year, and 58.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 31.5% of the Bluejays' baskets were 3-pointers, and 68.5% were 2-pointers.

Florida A&M Performance Insights

Florida A&M scored only 58.6 points per game (-2-worst in college basketball) last season, but it played more consistently at the other end, where it surrendered 70 points per game (174th-ranked).

The Rattlers pulled down 29.7 boards per game (294th-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 32.9 rebounds per contest (294th-ranked).

Florida A&M delivered only 9.7 dimes per game, which ranked second-worst in college basketball.

The Rattlers averaged 15 turnovers per game (ninth-worst in college basketball), and forced 11.7 turnovers per game (195th-ranked).

The Rattlers were 324th in college basketball with 5.8 three-pointers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 323rd with a 31.3% shooting percentage from downtown.

Florida A&M surrendered 6.2 treys per game (51st-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 33.3% three-point percentage (144th-ranked).

Florida A&M attempted 34.6 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 65.3% of the shots it attempted (and 71.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 18.4 threes per contest, which were 34.7% of its shots (and 28.1% of the team's buckets).

