Tuesday's game at CHI Health Center Omaha has the Creighton Bluejays (0-0) matching up with the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET (on November 7). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 84-52 win as our model heavily favors Creighton.

There is no line set for the game.

Creighton vs. Florida A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Creighton vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 84, Florida A&M 52

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Florida A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-32.0)

Creighton (-32.0) Computer Predicted Total: 137.0

Creighton Performance Insights

Last season, Creighton was 64th in college basketball on offense (76.4 points scored per game) and 123rd defensively (68.4 points allowed).

Last year, the Bluejays were 41st in the country in rebounds (34.6 per game) and 148th in rebounds conceded (30.7).

Creighton was 24th-best in college basketball in assists (15.7 per game) last season.

At 8.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.4% from downtown last season, the Bluejays were 53rd and 102nd in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, Creighton was 51st in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.2 per game) and 169th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.6%).

Creighton attempted 58.3% of its shots from inside the arc, and 41.7% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 68.5% of Creighton's buckets were 2-pointers, and 31.5% were 3-pointers.

Florida A&M Performance Insights

Florida A&M struggled to generate points last season, ranking -2-worst in college basketball with 58.6 points per game. It fared better defensively, ranking 174th by giving up 70 points per contest.

With 29.7 boards per game, the Rattlers were 294th in the country. They gave up 32.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 294th in college basketball.

Florida A&M didn't put up many assists last year, ranking second-worst in college basketball with 9.7 assists per contest.

While the Rattlers ranked in the bottom 25 in the country in turnovers per game with 15 (ninth-worst), they ranked 195th in college basketball with 11.7 forced turnovers per contest.

The Rattlers were 324th in college basketball with 5.8 threes per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 323rd with a 31.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

With 6.2 treys conceded per game, Florida A&M was 51st in college basketball. It gave up a 33.3% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 144th in college basketball.

Florida A&M attempted 34.6 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 65.3% of the shots it took (and 71.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 18.4 threes per contest, which were 34.7% of its shots (and 28.1% of the team's buckets).

