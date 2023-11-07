Tuesday's contest at CHI Health Center Omaha has the Creighton Bluejays (0-0) going head to head against the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET (on November 7). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 84-52 victory as our model heavily favors Creighton.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Creighton vs. Florida A&M Game Info & Odds

Creighton vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 84, Florida A&M 52

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Florida A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-32.0)

Creighton (-32.0) Computer Predicted Total: 137.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton Performance Insights

Creighton was 64th in college basketball in points scored (76.4 per game) and 123rd in points allowed (68.4) last season.

The Bluejays were 41st in the country in rebounds per game (34.6) and 148th in rebounds allowed (30.7) last season.

At 15.7 assists per game, Creighton was 24th-best in the country last year.

The Bluejays made 8.6 3-pointers per game and shot 35.4% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 53rd and 102nd, respectively, in the country.

Creighton gave up 6.2 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.6% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 51st and 169th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last year, Creighton took 58.3% of its shots from inside the arc, and 41.7% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 68.5% of Creighton's buckets were 2-pointers, and 31.5% were 3-pointers.

Florida A&M Performance Insights

While Florida A&M ranked in the bottom 25 in the nation in points per game last season with 58.6 (-2-worst), it ranked 174th in college basketball with 70 points given up per contest.

The Rattlers ranked 294th in the country with 29.7 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 294th with 32.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

Florida A&M dished out only 9.7 assists per game, which ranked second-worst in college basketball.

The Rattlers committed 15 turnovers per game (ninth-worst in college basketball), and forced 11.7 turnovers per game (195th-ranked).

The Rattlers were 324th in the country with 5.8 three-pointers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 323rd with a 31.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Florida A&M was 51st in college basketball with 6.2 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 144th with a 33.3% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Last year Florida A&M took 65.3% two-pointers, accounting for 71.9% of the team's baskets. It shot 34.7% from three-point land (28.1% of the team's baskets).

