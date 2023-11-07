Tuesday's contest at CHI Health Center Omaha has the Creighton Bluejays (0-0) taking on the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET (on November 7). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 84-52 victory as our model heavily favors Creighton.

There is no line set for the game.

Creighton vs. Florida A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Creighton vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 84, Florida A&M 52

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Florida A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-32.0)

Creighton (-32.0) Computer Predicted Total: 137.0

Creighton Performance Insights

Offensively, Creighton was the 64th-ranked team in college basketball (76.4 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 123rd (68.4 points allowed per game).

Last year, the Bluejays were 41st in the country in rebounds (34.6 per game) and 148th in rebounds conceded (30.7).

At 15.7 assists per game, Creighton was 24th-best in college basketball last season.

With 8.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.4% from downtown last year, the Bluejays were 53rd and 102nd in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Creighton gave up 6.2 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.6% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 51st and 169th, respectively, in the country.

Creighton took 41.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 58.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 31.5% of Creighton's buckets were 3-pointers, and 68.5% were 2-pointers.

Florida A&M Performance Insights

Florida A&M averaged only 58.6 points per game (-2-worst in college basketball) last season, but it played better at the other end of the court, where it surrendered 70 points per game (174th-ranked).

With 29.7 rebounds per game, the Rattlers were 294th in the nation. They gave up 32.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 294th in college basketball.

Florida A&M didn't produce many assists last year, ranking second-worst in the nation with 9.7 assists per game.

While the Rattlers ranked in the bottom 25 in the nation in turnovers per game with 15 (ninth-worst), they ranked 195th in college basketball with 11.7 forced turnovers per game.

The Rattlers ranked 324th in college basketball with 5.8 threes per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 323rd with a 31.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Last season Florida A&M allowed 6.2 three-pointers per game (51st-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 33.3% (144th-ranked) from three-point land.

Last year Florida A&M took 65.3% two-pointers, accounting for 71.9% of the team's buckets. It shot 34.7% threes (28.1% of the team's baskets).

