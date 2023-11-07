For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Calen Addison a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Calen Addison score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Addison stats and insights

Addison is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 21.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

