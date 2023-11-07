In the upcoming matchup against the New York Islanders, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Brock Faber to find the back of the net for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Faber stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Faber scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

Faber has zero points on the power play.

Faber averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 27 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 21.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

