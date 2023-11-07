Should you wager on Brandon Saad to score a goal when the St. Louis Blues and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Brandon Saad score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Saad stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Saad has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.

Saad has no points on the power play.

Saad's shooting percentage is 15.0%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

