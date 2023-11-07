How to Watch the Blues vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Having won three straight at home, the St. Louis Blues host the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch along on ESPN+ and BSMW as the Jets and the Blues square off.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blues vs Jets Additional Info
Blues vs. Jets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/24/2023
|Jets
|Blues
|4-2 WPG
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 27 total goals (2.7 per game), fourth in the NHL.
- The Blues' 24 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 30th in the league.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blues have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that stretch.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|10
|4
|5
|9
|11
|9
|54.5%
|Jordan Kyrou
|10
|2
|4
|6
|3
|7
|40%
|Kevin Hayes
|10
|2
|3
|5
|3
|7
|58.6%
|Kasperi Kapanen
|10
|2
|3
|5
|2
|6
|37.5%
|Oskar Sundqvist
|10
|1
|3
|4
|3
|7
|33.7%
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets rank 19th in goals against, giving up 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.
- The Jets' 36 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over on the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 33 goals during that span.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mason Appleton
|11
|3
|6
|9
|2
|5
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|11
|4
|5
|9
|5
|5
|50.9%
|Kyle Connor
|11
|6
|3
|9
|6
|6
|-
|Nino Niederreiter
|11
|5
|4
|9
|3
|0
|40%
|Joshua Morrissey
|11
|1
|7
|8
|9
|6
|-
