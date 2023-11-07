Blues vs. Jets Injury Report Today - November 7
Currently, the St. Louis Blues (5-4-1) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Winnipeg Jets (5-4-2) at Enterprise Center on Tuesday, November 7 at 8:00 PM ET.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Gabriel Vilardi
|C
|Out
|Knee
Blues vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Arena: Enterprise Center
Blues Season Insights
- The Blues' 24 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 30th in the league.
- St. Louis' total of 27 goals given up (2.7 per game) is fifth-best in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -3, they are 23rd in the league.
Jets Season Insights
- Winnipeg's 36 total goals (3.3 per game) make it the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Its -2 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.
Blues vs. Jets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-135)
|Blues (+110)
|6
