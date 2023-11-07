Can we expect Alexey Toropchenko scoring a goal when the St. Louis Blues face off with the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Alexey Toropchenko score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Toropchenko stats and insights

Toropchenko has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Jets this season in one game (one shot).

Toropchenko has no points on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

