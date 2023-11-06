Monday's game between the Illinois State Redbirds (0-0) and the Omaha Mavericks (0-0) at Baxter Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-60, heavily favoring Illinois State to take home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Mavericks went 15-17 during the 2022-23 season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Omaha vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Omaha vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 74, Omaha 60

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Omaha Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mavericks put up 66.1 points per game (152nd in college basketball) while allowing 70.6 per outing last season (314th in college basketball). They had a -145 scoring differential and were outscored by 4.5 points per game.

Omaha put up 66.1 points per game in conference action last season, which matched its season average.

The Mavericks put up 74.4 points per game in home games last season. In road games, they averaged 58.0 points per contest.

Defensively Omaha played better in home games last year, ceding 69.6 points per game, compared to 70.1 when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.