The Denver Nuggets (1-0) go head to head with the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ALT and BSNO.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 6

Monday, November 6 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ALT, BSNO

Nuggets Players to Watch

Per game, Nikola Jokic put up points, 11.8 boards and 9.8 assists last year. He also posted 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Last season, Jamal Murray recorded an average of 20 points, 3.9 boards and 6.2 assists per game.

Aaron Gordon recorded 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists. He sank 56.4% of his shots from the floor.

Michael Porter Jr. put up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists. He made 48.7% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 3 treys per contest (seventh in NBA).

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope recorded 10.8 points, 2.8 boards and 2.4 assists. He drained 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 42.3% from beyond the arc (ninth in league), with 1.8 triples per game.

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum averaged 20.9 points last season, plus 5.7 assists and 4.4 boards.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers last season were 14.1 points, 10.2 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 54.7% from the field.

Brandon Ingram recorded 24.7 points, 5.5 boards and 5.8 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Herbert Jones collected 9.8 points, 2.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Zion Williamson collected 26 points, 4.6 assists and 7 rebounds.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nuggets Pelicans 115.8 Points Avg. 114.4 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 50.4% Field Goal % 48% 37.9% Three Point % 36.4%

