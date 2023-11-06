The Denver Nuggets (6-1), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET, hope to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the New Orleans Pelicans (4-2).

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Pelicans matchup.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSNO

ALT and BSNO Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +69 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.9 points per game. They're putting up 114.6 points per game to rank 13th in the league and are allowing 104.7 per outing to rank fifth in the NBA.

The Pelicans have been outscored by 2.8 points per game (posting 108.2 points per game, 23rd in league, while giving up 111.0 per outing, 13th in NBA) and have a -17 scoring differential.

The two teams average 222.8 points per game combined, 0.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender a combined 215.7 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Denver has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

New Orleans has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

Nuggets and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +500 +260 - Pelicans +5000 +2000 -

