Nebraska vs. Lindenwood: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Lindenwood Lions (0-0) are big, 21.5-point underdogs against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+. The point total for the matchup is set at 142.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Nebraska vs. Lindenwood Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
- Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nebraska
|-21.5
|142.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nebraska Betting Records & Stats
- Of Nebraska's 29 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 142.5 points 10 times.
- Nebraska's contests last season had an average of 137.8 points, 4.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Nebraska covered 12 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.
- Lindenwood sported a 14-13-0 ATS record last season compared to the 12-17-0 mark of Nebraska.
Nebraska vs. Lindenwood Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nebraska
|10
|34.5%
|68.0
|137.6
|69.9
|143.7
|138.2
|Lindenwood
|14
|51.9%
|69.6
|137.6
|73.8
|143.7
|142
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Nebraska Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Cornhuskers scored 68.0 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 73.8 the Lions gave up.
- Nebraska went 5-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Nebraska vs. Lindenwood Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nebraska
|12-17-0
|0-1
|14-15-0
|Lindenwood
|14-13-0
|1-2
|13-13-0
Nebraska vs. Lindenwood Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Nebraska
|Lindenwood
|11-4
|Home Record
|9-4
|4-8
|Away Record
|2-14
|9-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|2-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.2
|65.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|60.8
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-3-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-10-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.