Monday's contest at Pinnacle Bank Arena has the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) matching up with the Northwestern State Demons (0-0) at 1:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 83-50 win as our model heavily favors Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers went 18-15 in the 2022-23 season.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Nebraska vs. Northwestern State Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 83, Northwestern State 50

Nebraska Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cornhuskers' +197 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game) was a result of putting up 71.2 points per game (64th in college basketball) while giving up 65.3 per outing (204th in college basketball).

On offense, Nebraska tallied 72.0 points per game last year in conference games. To compare, its overall average (71.2 points per game) was 0.8 PPG lower.

The Cornhuskers averaged 72.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.

Nebraska surrendered 60.7 points per game last year at home, which was 12.1 fewer points than it allowed away from home (72.8).

