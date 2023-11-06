The Lindenwood Lions (0-0) battle the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Nebraska vs. Lindenwood Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
  • TV: B1G+

Nebraska Stats Insights

  • The Cornhuskers made 45.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.3 percentage points higher than the Lions allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
  • Nebraska went 13-5 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Lions ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball. The Cornhuskers finished 163rd.
  • Last year, the Cornhuskers recorded 5.8 fewer points per game (68) than the Lions gave up (73.8).
  • Nebraska had a 10-0 record last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Nebraska fared better when playing at home last year, posting 70.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game on the road.
  • Defensively the Cornhuskers were better in home games last year, giving up 65.7 points per game, compared to 75.2 when playing on the road.
  • At home, Nebraska drained 0.2 more treys per game (7) than in away games (6.8). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.2%) compared to on the road (33.9%).

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Lindenwood - Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/9/2023 Florida A&M - Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/13/2023 Rider - Pinnacle Bank Arena

