When Travis Kelce hits the gridiron for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins (on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Kelce will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Travis Kelce score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: -139 (Bet $13.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Kelce has reeled in 54 balls for a team-high 583 yards and four TDs. He has been targeted 68 times, averaging 83.3 yards per game.

Kelce has registered a touchdown catch in four of seven games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Travis Kelce Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Jaguars 9 4 26 1 Week 3 Bears 8 7 69 1 Week 4 @Jets 9 6 60 0 Week 5 @Vikings 11 10 67 1 Week 6 Broncos 9 9 124 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 12 179 1 Week 8 @Broncos 9 6 58 0

Rep Travis Kelce with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.