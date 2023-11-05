The Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins are scheduled to square off in a Week 9 matchup at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. Will Rashee Rice get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Rice will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Rashee Rice score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Rice has recorded 361 yards receiving (45.1 per game) and three TDs, reeling in 30 balls out of 39 targets this season.

Rice has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of eight played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Rashee Rice Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 29 1 Week 2 @Jaguars 2 2 20 0 Week 3 Bears 7 5 59 0 Week 4 @Jets 5 3 32 0 Week 5 @Vikings 5 4 33 1 Week 6 Broncos 4 4 72 0 Week 7 Chargers 6 5 60 1 Week 8 @Broncos 5 4 56 0

Rep Rashee Rice with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.