Will Patrick Mahomes II Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Patrick Mahomes II was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins (at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday). Check out Mahomes' stats below.
In terms of season stats, Mahomes has passed for 2,258 yards (282.3 per game) and 15 touchdowns, with eight picks. He has connected on 68.8% of his passes (209-for-304), and has 36 carries for 234 yards.
Patrick Mahomes II Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hand
Chiefs vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 AM
- Game Time: 9:30 AM
Mahomes 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|209
|304
|68.8%
|2,258
|15
|8
|7.4
|36
|234
|0
Mahomes Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|21
|39
|226
|2
|1
|6
|45
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|29
|41
|305
|2
|1
|7
|30
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|24
|33
|272
|3
|0
|3
|28
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|18
|30
|203
|1
|2
|7
|51
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|31
|41
|281
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|30
|40
|306
|1
|1
|6
|31
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|32
|42
|424
|4
|1
|4
|29
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|24
|38
|241
|0
|2
|3
|20
|0
