With the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) and the Miami Dolphins (6-2) squaring off on November 5 at Deutsche Bank Park, Patrick Mahomes II and Tua Tagovailoa will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We dissect the two signal callers below, digging into the numbers and trends that will affect this matchup.

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET Venue: Deutsche Bank Park

Deutsche Bank Park Location: Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany

Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany TV: NFL Network

Patrick Mahomes II vs. Tua Tagovailoa Matchup

Patrick Mahomes II 2023 Stats Tua Tagovailoa 8 Games Played 8 68.8% Completion % 70.4% 2,258 (282.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,416 (302) 15 Touchdowns 18 8 Interceptions 7 234 (29.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 26 (3.3) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Patrick Mahomes II Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 282.5 yards

: Over/Under 282.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 2.5 TD

Dolphins Defensive Stats

The Dolphins' defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks 26th in the league with 204 points allowed (25.5 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Miami ranks 21st in the NFL with 1,772 passing yards allowed (221.5 per game) and 18th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.6).

Against the run, the Dolphins rank 18th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (863) and 26th in rushing TDs allowed (nine).

On defense, Miami is 28th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 65.5%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it is 11th (37.5%).

Tua Tagovailoa Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 273.5 yards

: Over/Under 273.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Chiefs Defensive Stats

