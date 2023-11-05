The Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) and the Miami Dolphins (6-2) play at Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Chiefs and Dolphins betting trends and insights can be found below before they play on Sunday.

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network City: Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany

Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany Venue: Deutsche Bank Park

Deutsche Bank Park

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs 1.5 50.5 -125 +105

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Betting Records & Stats

Kansas City Chiefs

The average total in Kansas City's contests this year is 48.3, 2.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Chiefs are 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have won 75% of their games as moneyline favorites (6-2).

Kansas City has a 6-2 record (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins and their opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in four of eight games this season.

Miami has had an average of 48.8 points scored in their games so far this season, 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Dolphins have gone 6-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Dolphins have entered the game as underdogs three times this season and won once.

Miami has entered three games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chiefs 23.4 10 16.1 5 48.3 1 8 Dolphins 33.9 1 25.5 26 48.8 4 8

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Betting Insights & Trends

Chiefs

Kansas City has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.

In its past three games, Kansas City has not hit the over.

The Chiefs have scored a total of 58 more points than their opponents this year (7.3 per game), and the Dolphins have outscored opponents by 67 points (8.4 per game).

Dolphins

Over its past three games, Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In their past three contests, the Dolphins have hit the over twice.

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.3 49.1 47.5 Implied Team Total AVG 27.5 28.5 26.5 ATS Record 5-3-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-6-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 3-1 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.8 47.3 50.4 Implied Team Total AVG 27.8 29 26.5 ATS Record 6-2-0 4-0-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 4-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

