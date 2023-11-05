On Sunday, November 5 at 9:30 AM ET, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Miami Dolphins at Deutsche Bank Park. Our computer model predicts that the Chiefs will earn a victory -- keep scrolling for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

On defense, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best by giving up only 16.1 points per game. They rank 12th on offense (23.4 points per game). The Dolphins' defense ranks 25th in the NFL with 25.5 points surrendered per game, but they've been bolstered by their offense, which ranks best by posting 33.9 points per contest.

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chiefs (-1.5) Under (50.5) Chiefs 27, Dolphins 23

Chiefs Betting Info

The Chiefs have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this matchup.

Kansas City has put together a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Chiefs have been favored by 1.5 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in five of those contests.

This season, games featuring the Chiefs have gone over the point total just twice.

The over/under for this game is 50.5 points, 2.2 more than the average point total for Chiefs games this season.

Dolphins Betting Info

The Dolphins have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami is 6-2-0 ATS this season.

The Dolphins have covered the spread once when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Miami and its opponent have combined to hit the over five out of eight times this year.

The over/under for this game is 1.7 points higher than the average scoring total for Dolphins games (48.8).

Chiefs vs. Dolphins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 23.4 16.1 27.8 14 19 18.3 Miami 33.9 25.5 43.5 18.5 24.3 32.5

