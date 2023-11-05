Best Bets, Odds for the Chiefs vs. Dolphins Game – Week 9
The Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) take on the Miami Dolphins (6-2) at Deutsche Bank Park on Sunday, November 5, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.
When is Chiefs vs. Dolphins?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Both BetMGM and the model expect the Chiefs to walk away with the victory, but the model spread (3.6) is 2.6 points further in their direction.
- The Chiefs have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 55.6%.
- The Chiefs have been favored on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've finished 6-2 in those games.
- Kansas City is 6-2 (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
- The Dolphins have entered the game as underdogs three times this season and won once.
- Miami has a record of 1-2 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Kansas City (-1)
- The Chiefs have covered the spread five times this season (5-3-0).
- Kansas City is 5-3 ATS when playing as at least 1-point favorites.
- The Dolphins have covered the spread six times in eight games with a set spread.
- Miami is 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (50.5)
- Kansas City and Miami combine to average 6.8 more points per game than the over/under of 50.5 set for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 8.9 less points per game (41.6) than this game's total of 50.5 points.
- Kansas City has hit the over in two of eight games with a set total (25%).
- In the Dolphins' eight games with a set total, five have hit the over (62.5%).
Travis Kelce Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|7
|83.3
|4
Tyreek Hill Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|8
|1.8
|0
|126.8
|8
