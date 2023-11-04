Wild vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Two streaking clubs face off when the Minnesota Wild (3-5-2) host the New York Rangers (8-2) at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX. The Rangers have won six in a row, but the Wild are on a four-game losing streak.
Wild vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Wild (-115)
|Rangers (-105)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have won two of their four games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (50.0%).
- Minnesota has a 2-2 record (winning 50.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Wild have an implied win probability of 53.5%.
- Minnesota and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in eight of 10 games this season.
Wild vs Rangers Additional Info
Wild vs. Rangers Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|35 (8th)
|Goals
|30 (18th)
|42 (31st)
|Goals Allowed
|19 (2nd)
|6 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (2nd)
|12 (29th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|6 (12th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- The Wild create the eighth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 35 this season.
- The Wild are ranked 31st in league play in goals against this season, having conceded 42 total goals (4.2 per game).
- They're ranked 26th in the league with a -7 goal differential .
