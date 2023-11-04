West Virginia vs. BYU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-3) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the BYU Cougars (5-3) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under is 51 in the contest.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the West Virginia vs. BYU matchup.
West Virginia vs. BYU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
West Virginia vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|West Virginia Moneyline
|BYU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|West Virginia (-10.5)
|51
|-375
|+290
|FanDuel
|West Virginia (-10)
|51.5
|-385
|+300
West Virginia vs. BYU Betting Trends
- West Virginia has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Mountaineers have been favored by 10.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- BYU has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this season.
- The Cougars have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
West Virginia & BYU 2023 Futures Odds
|West Virginia
|To Win the Big 12
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
|BYU
|To Win the Big 12
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
