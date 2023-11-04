Week 10 UAC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 10 college football schedule included one game with UAC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.
Lincoln (CA) vs. Southern Utah
Week 10 UAC Results
Southern Utah 35 Lincoln (CA) 6
Southern Utah Leaders
- Passing: Justin Miller (17-for-30, 252 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Grady Robison (7 ATT, 67 YDS)
- Receiving: Isaiah Wooden (0 TAR, 7 REC, 168 YDS, 2 TDs)
Team Stat Comparison
|Southern Utah
|Lincoln (CA)
|474
|Total Yards
|0
|288
|Passing Yards
|0
|186
|Rushing Yards
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|2
Next Week's UAC Games
Utah Tech Trailblazers at Austin Peay Governors
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Fortera Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Tarleton State Texans at Abilene Christian Wildcats
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Homer Bryce Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Central Arkansas Bears
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
