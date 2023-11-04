Pac-12 opponents will clash when the No. 5 Washington Huskies (8-0) meet the No. 24 USC Trojans (7-2). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Washington vs. USC?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Washington 37, USC 33

Washington 37, USC 33 Washington has won all eight of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Huskies have won all seven games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter.

USC lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Trojans have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +130.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Huskies' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Washington (-3)



Washington (-3) Against the spread, Washington is 3-4-1 this season.

This season, the Huskies have an ATS record of 3-4-1 in their eight games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

USC has two wins versus the spread in nine games this year.

The Trojans have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (77.5)



Under (77.5) Washington and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 77.5 points just once this season.

In the USC's nine games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 77.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 86.3 points per game, 8.8 points more than the point total of 77.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Washington

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.5 61.7 61.2 Implied Total AVG 41 40.8 41.3 ATS Record 3-4-1 2-2-1 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 3-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 5-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

USC

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 65.1 64.3 66 Implied Total AVG 43.6 44.8 42 ATS Record 2-7-0 2-3-0 0-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-1-0 4-1-0 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 4-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

