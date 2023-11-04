The Utah State Aggies (3-5) and the San Diego State Aztecs (3-5) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Snapdragon Stadium in a battle of MWC foes.

While Utah State ranks 12th-worst in the FBS in scoring defense with 34.0 points allowed per game, the team has been better with the ball, ranking 21st-best in the FBS in scoring (35.3 points per game). San Diego State ranks 16th-worst in points per game (19.6), but it has been more effective defensively, ranking 89th in the FBS with 28.1 points ceded per contest.

We give more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Utah State vs. San Diego State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Utah State vs. San Diego State Key Statistics

Utah State San Diego State 451.1 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 316.4 (118th) 409.0 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418.6 (99th) 163.8 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.6 (80th) 287.4 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.8 (115th) 17 (123rd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (86th) 16 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (27th)

Utah State Stats Leaders

Cooper Legas has thrown for 1,338 yards (167.3 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 66% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Davon Booth has carried the ball 84 times for a team-high 489 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Rahsul Faison has been handed the ball 52 times this year and racked up 370 yards (46.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jalen Royals' team-leading 707 yards as a receiver have come on 43 receptions (out of 58 targets) with 10 touchdowns.

Terrell Vaughn has hauled in 57 receptions totaling 643 yards, finding the end zone eight times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Micah Davis has compiled 25 catches for 478 yards, an average of 59.8 yards per game. He's scored five times as a receiver this season.

San Diego State Stats Leaders

Jalen Mayden has thrown for 1,334 yards (166.8 ypg) to lead San Diego State, completing 61.3% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 390 yards (48.8 ypg) on 88 carries with three touchdowns.

Kenan Christon has run for 257 yards across 69 attempts.

Mekhi Shaw leads his team with 273 receiving yards on 17 catches with two touchdowns.

Mark Redman has 21 receptions (on 31 targets) for a total of 241 yards (30.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Brionne Penny's 21 catches (on 28 targets) have netted him 233 yards (29.1 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Utah State or San Diego State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.