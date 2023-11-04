Nasa Hataoka leads the field at the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic through three rounds of play, with a score of -20. Play continues at Taiheiyo Club in Omitama, Japan, tune in the fourth round to see how the action plays out.

How to Watch the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic

Start Time: 6:43 PM ET

6:43 PM ET Venue: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par/Distance: Par 72/6,598 yards

Par 72/6,598 yards Wednesday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

TOTO Japan Classic Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Nasa Hataoka 1st -20 64-66-66 Shiho Kuwaki 1st -20 65-65-66 Mone Inami 3rd -19 64-68-65 Sora Kamiya 4th -18 66-67-65 Yuri Yoshida 5th -16 68-67-65

TOTO Japan Classic Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 6:43 PM ET Hole 1 Albane Valenzuela (-10/29th), Yan Liu (-10/29th), Mi Hyang Lee (-10/29th) 8:33 PM ET Hole 10 Paula Reto (-3/70th), Sarah Kemp (-3/70th), Andrea Lee (-2/72nd) 8:22 PM ET Hole 10 Arpichaya Yubol (-4/67th), Erika Hara (-4/67th), Eun-Hee Ji (-4/67th) 8:11 PM ET Hole 10 Chanettee Wannasaen (-5/63rd), Gina Kim (-5/63rd), Hyo Joo Kim (-5/63rd) 8:00 PM ET Hole 10 Miyo Sato (-6/56th), Linnea Strom (-6/56th), Bailey Tardy (-5/63rd) 7:49 PM ET Hole 10 Esther Henseleit (-6/56th), Pajaree Anannarukarn (-6/56th), Emily Kristine Pedersen (-6/56th) 7:38 PM ET Hole 10 Pie-Yun Chien (-6/56th), Sakura Koiwai (-7/51st), Erika Kikuchi (-6/56th) 7:27 PM ET Hole 10 Stephanie Meadow (-7/51st), Ai Suzuki (-7/51st), Sarah Schmelzel (-7/51st) 7:16 PM ET Hole 10 Hana Lee (-8/46th), Nana Suganuma (-7/51st), Hikaru Yoshimoto (-8/46th) 7:05 PM ET Hole 10 Miyuu Abe (-8/46th), Minami Katsu (-8/46th), Yuka Yasuda (-8/46th)

